Beth Miller, 14, went for a jog and never returned. Her sister became an investigator with the hope of cracking the case.

'Don't take it to your grave'

'I had to know the leads'

According to her family, Beth left their home in Idaho Springs every day that summer to go jogging. And, every day, she returned home. Except for the day she didn't. That day was Aug. 16, 1983.

"She had been accepted into a varsity basketball program and she wanted to be in shape," said Lynn McLaughlin, Beth's sister.

In the summer of 1983, Beth Miller was a 14-year-old girl on a mission.

Frustrated with the lack of progress in her sister's disappearance, McLaughlin eventually decided to take matters into her own hands.

"I would ask my parents, 'do they have any good leads, do they know any more?'" McLaughlin said.

Despite the family's pleas and the search efforts, Beth's body was never found. But the investigation continued. And continued. And continued.

"I'd like to ask anyone, anywhere if they have seen anything that might help us locate Beth to please notify your local law enforcement office," Beth's dad, Michael Miller, pleaded in 1983.

When Beth's parents reported her missing, a massive and well-publicized search was launched -- in the air, on the ground and in the mountains. It involved numerous agencies, volunteers, search dogs, and horses.

"I kept waiting for a phone call that, 'don't worry, we found her.' Never got that, didn't get that call," McLaughlin said.

Friends said Beth normally went jogging with at least one other person, but on that day she went alone.

"I had to be on the inside. I had to know the leads that were coming in and the tips and all the information," McLaughlin said. "I wanted to be a cop and I wanted to be an investigator on Beth's case."

That's exactly what happened. Eight years after Beth vanished, McLaughlin became an Idaho Springs police officer and then joined the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, where she led the investigation into her sister's disappearance and presumed murder.

"I was glad I was the lead investigator but it really took its toll on me," McLaughlin said while fighting back tears.

Regardless of the toll it took, McLaughlin worked on the case for about seven years and, at times, thought she was close to solving it.

But she said the initial investigation, conducted well before she took over, was so badly bungled that it was impossible to complete the job.

"I really think we would have known what happened to Beth if it had been investigated correctly," McLaughlin said.

Watch below: A 1983 9NEWS report about the disappearance of Beth Miller.

A 2007 grand jury report about Beth's disappearance bolsters McLaughlin's claims. It points to "documents and statements ... that were lost or destroyed," and "jurisdictional disputes" that were "at fault" for "slowing and eventually sabotaging the investigation."