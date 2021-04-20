Police: Man kills 11-year-old daughter before turning gun on self at Gwinnett park

An officer conducting a "random area check" at Bethesda Park in Lawrenceville on Saturday spotted a vehicle parked in the back of the lot.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide that happened at a Gwinnett County park this week.

An officer conducting a "random area check" at Bethesda Park in Lawrenceville on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. spotted a vehicle parked in the back of the lot.

When the officer walked up to the car, he saw the bodies of 45-year-old Ignacio Ramos and his 11-year-old daughter, Valeria Ramos. Police said they both suffered at least one gunshot wound.

"Investigators believe Ignacio killed Valeria before committing suicide," police said in a prepared statement. "Those detectives are continuing to work to identify a motive for this incident."