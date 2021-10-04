Sheriff: 'Predator who manipulated and abused' child sentenced to 40 years in prison

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Beverly Hills man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for years, Citrus County Sheriff's Office says.
Eric King, 33, was arrested by deputies in December 2019 after a child told authorities King had sexually abused them multiple times over several years. Deputies say when King was questioned by investigators, he confirmed what the child had said.
"King is a predator who manipulated and abused his victim. The harm he inflicted on this innocent child is inexcusable and no punishment can truly ever correct his horrendous actions," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
In court on Thursday, King pleaded no contest to three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, one count of Attempted Sexual Battery, and one count of Sexual Battery, the sheriff's office said.
When King is released from prison he will have lifetime probation as a sexual predator.
What other people are reading right now:
- Pasco County firefighters battling brush fire near Anclote High School
- Gaetz faces probe by House ethics panel over potential misconduct
- Getting your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what to expect
- Pumping of wastewater from Piney Point put on pause
- Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing of mom, baby in 2018 Bayshore crash
- Hurricane experts predict an above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter