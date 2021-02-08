Bibb commissioner laments rise of violent crime after 17-year-old killed in shooting at Macon Mall

Commissioner Al Tillman said it was heartbreaking to know the victim is part of the age group the county is working to reach out to

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County leaders say they're still waiting for answers on what led to a deadly shooting in the Macon Mall food court.

Commissioner Al Tillman is reeling just a day after the shooting.

"My niece was out at the mall and she was just hysterical," Tillman said.

On Sunday afternoon, Tillman says he got a startling phone call about a shooting in his district.

"They just don't get it. You're basically destroying a community in an instance of 5- to 10-seconds decision," he said.

The victim was 17-year-old Quentavious Moore, and Tillman said it was heartbreaking to know the victim is part of the age group the county is working to reach out to.

Tillman lamented, "Don't destroy a community because of your selfishness and your stupidity of wanting to use a gun. We're out here with the MVP plan, we're out here doing walks, marches, conversations, meetings, and it's though you don't see us doing this?"

Tillman says one reason why violence is increasing is because parents aren't being as proactive as they should be.

He says young adults aren't learning the proper ways to resolve conflict.

"Why are you walking in the mall with a gun? If the gun is in your car and you walk to get the gun, either way, you had an opportunity to do something different and to walk away from a situation," said Tillman.

Tillman says for this to happen in his district and the neighborhood he grew up in is unacceptable.

"That's what we're trying to do as commission members -- save businesses, improve Macon-Bibb with a new mayor, a new administration, a new outlook, and you've gotta do something new. It's old, man."

At this time, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're still interviewing witnesses to the shooting, and so far, they have no arrests and no suspects.