46-year-old Darryl McCrary was found shot dead in his car when police arrived at the scene.

MACON, Ga. — It was a normal Wednesday morning for Commissioner Al Tillman, until he received a phone call from a friend about another shooting in his neighborhood.

"Our heart is broken because we've done so much throughout the years in these communities to combat gun violence," Tillman said.

The shooting happened at the Reliance Food Mart, at the intersection of Napier Avenue and Mumford Road.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the call came in a little after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Darryl McCrary shot dead in his car.

They also found a 21-year-old woman shot twice inside her car. She is in critical condition.

Tillman says he loves everyone in the community, but this has to end.

"Moms, grandmamas, parents, community -- you need to stop it. We've been advocating for you through the judges and through law enforcement, encouraging you to go back to school. We're tired, the community is tired of it. It's going to be tough love moving forward," Tillman said.

Tillman says that he and other commissioners are working on plans to combat violence, but it will take a community effort.

"I'm probably considering taking a hiatus from the commission to come back into the community and do what I do best, and that is to eradicate gun violence," Tillman said.

Until then, Tillman says he will try to get law enforcement, law officials, and the community on the same page.

"I not only represent this community, I live in this community. Outside of being a commissioner, my concern and my heart goes out to it. We can't say 'Stop this violence' if we do not show concern," Tillman said.