Bibb commissioners ban M&M Food Mart from selling alcohol ahead of final nuisance hearing

Commissioners voted 8-0 Tuesday not to renew the store's alcohol license, citing nearby crime.

MACON, Ga. — The M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue in Macon is now barred from selling alcohol after a decision from Macon-Bibb County commissioners this week.

Mayor Lester Miller says despite previous temporary actions, this could be for good. The store's been in a fair bit of trouble the last couple of years, and the county's sued twice, citing hundreds of emergency calls centered around the store.

Now, commissioners may have dealt another blow in the hopes of curbing violence.

"Bhanu Partap complied with the list of required improvements to the property," said owner Bhanu Partap's attorney, Brian Jarrard, to commissioners Tuesday.

That was one of his arguments, trying to reverse an earlier decision to revoke the store's alcohol license. The argument didn't work as planned.

"I'd like to make a motion that we accept the recommendation and deny," said Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark.

That motion triggered an 8-0 vote to revoke the store's license for good.

"Multiple instances of criminal conduct, including that the courts have declared the store a public nuisance," said Senior Assistant County Attorney Michael McNeill.

Nearly a year ago, the county sued the store, calling it a nuisance and a 'magnet for crime.' A judge ordered the store close temporarily, and the county says crime nearby dropped dramatically during that time.

In June, the county sued again, arguing the store violated the conditions of a court order that went into place when it reopened. They say crime is still a major problem nearby.

"Violent crimes or gang activity within 100 yards of the premises," McNeill said, citing one of several reasons for the denial.

With everything in mind, commissioners decided the store is not safe enough to sell alcohol.

"The conditions opposed have not been sufficiently effective to render the store safe for the alcohol beverage business," McNeill said.

The M&M still has a court date ahead with the county. Next month, a superior court judge will decide whether the store must close permanently or if it can stay open with certain conditions.

We reached out to Partap to see how the latest action is affecting his business but never heard back.