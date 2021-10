According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the man was pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting at 1302 Napier Avenue in Macon.

No other information is available at this time.