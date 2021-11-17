Coroner Leon Jones said the victim was 37-year-old Jarvis Ottman, who died at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent just after 5 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 6:20 p.m.:

Bibb County investigators are on the scene of an apparent homicide.

Coroner Leon Jones said it happened on the 3000 block of Mercer University Drive.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Jones said the victim was 37-year-old Jarvis Ottman, who died at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent just after 5 p.m.

Jones said Ottman died of several gunshot wounds.

Right now, witnesses tell us that the entrance to Edna Place opposite the Macon Mall is closed.

We've reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. So far, no further details are available.