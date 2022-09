No other information about the shooting or a suspect is available at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a man was found shot and killed near the corner of Haywood Road and Denton Street Thursday night.

He said the call came in at around 8:30 p.m.

No other information about the shooting or a suspect is available at this time.