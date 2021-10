A man is dead after a shooting that happened just after 6 p.m. Friday on 4030 Emory Drive in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting that happened just after 6 p.m. Friday on 4030 Emory Drive in Macon.

That's according to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Joshua Griffin, according to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

According to Jones, Griffin's death marks Macon's 40th homicide of 2021.

No more details are available at this time.