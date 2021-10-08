Bibb coroner says man dead after shooting on Grier Street in Macon

A man is dead after a shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. Friday

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Grier Street in Macon.

That's according to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says the victim was in his car when it was shot numerous times. He crashed into a power pole, breaking it off.

He says investigators say there is evidence linking this shooting to another Friday in which the victim went to Piedmont hospital and died.