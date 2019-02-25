MACON, Ga. — A non-mandated Bibb corrections deputy resigned last week after charges of card fraud that started with a pizza.

According to an incident report, a deputy met with the victim on Jan. 25 around 5 p.m.

She told them that her friend Vashone Jones called her wanting to borrow money to order a pizza in late December 2018.

She said she agreed and gave him permission to use her debit card for the $50 charge from Pizza Hut.

The next week, she checked her account and saw five additional charges had been made totaling $1,040.

She said she contacted Jones about the charges and he said it was a mistake and that he didn’t mean to use her card information, adding that he would put the money back in her account.

After attempts to contact Jones about the money, she told investigators he was blocking her calls and messages.

Jones was arrested on Feb. 22 on four charges – two charges of card fraud and two counts of identity fraud -- and posted bond shortly after.

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says he was employed there for less than a year and that he resigned based on the charges.