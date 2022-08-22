Bibb County car shootings injure child, kill teen

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office would not interview about whether the shootings were targeting the vehicles hit.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings in the last week where the victim was shot while in a moving vehicle.

Both were young -- a 3-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman.

A Macon mother rushed her toddler to Piedmont Macon after a shooting on Danbury Drive Thursday.

According to a Bibb County incident report, it happened near a home in East Macon.

The mother told deputies that Breanna Snead shot at her friend's car.

A single bullet went through the driver side rear door, hitting the toddler in the abdomen.

Now, Bibb County is searching for Snead.

Records from the Sheriff's Office say she's been in and out of jail over the past two years, once for aggravated assault, and most recently for identity theft. The sheriff's office says she bailed out on that charge in June.

Then on Friday, a teen driving down the road died after someone shot at her car.

Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya Warner was driving near the intersection of Dellwood Drive and Mercer University Drive when people began shooting at her car.

According to an incident report, deputies found several bullet holes on the back and passenger side of Warner's 2008 Kia Rio.

A 21-year-old passenger was in the car with Warner at the time of the shooting, a convicted felon who was arrested on scene for having a firearm and marijuana in the car.

Bullet holes scatter the front of stores, like National Seating and Mobility and a Touch of Glover Florist and Gift Shop. At Glover's, gunfire damaged a van out front.

These pictures from the owner show the back glass busted.

Business owners along this strip wouldn't speak to 13WMAZ on camera. They said they were scared for their safety. All said this is senseless violence, and it must stop.

The sheriff's office says Warner's passenger drove Warner to the Thomaston Road Circle K where the Coroner's Office pronounced her dead.