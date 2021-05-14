Bibb County leaders hope 'Stop the Violence' rally will make a difference

Coroner Leon Jones and Bob Fickling hope the Macon-Bibb community will stand with them to show support for ending crime and killings in the county.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb leaders are looking for solutions to put an end to countywide violence.

Coroner Leon Jones and Bob Fickling say they will be holding their third "Stop the Violence" rally this weekend.

The pair hopes the Macon-Bibb community will stand with them to show support for ending crime and killings in the county.

Jones says he wants young people to put the guns down, and he will visit communities across the county to do it.