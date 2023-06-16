Bibb County cracks down on illegal pool parties through 'Operation Safe Harbor'

There has been a string of reports of illegal pool parties at apartment complexes and neighborhoods across Macon, and one led to a huge bust.

MACON, Ga. — Bowman Station apartments is one of several complexes crashed by people throwing illegal pool parties. Deputies say they have arrested about 30 people.

During those arrests, deputies also seized guns, cars, and drugs at the complex near the intersection of Bass and Bowman roads. Each of the 28 adults along with two 16-year-olds face criminal trespassing charges, although a few face more serious charges.

"We were woken up and heard 15-20 people out partying," says Ryan Hough.

Hough lives in another north Macon community that's seen similar issues to Bowman Station. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they've gotten reports from several apartment communities in north Macon where people also reported vandalism, illegal drug use, and criminal trespassing.

"We knew something was kind of fishy about it," says Hough.

The string of rolling pool parties led to the sheriff's office carrying out a detail called "Operation Safe Harbor."

"They knew something was happening," says Hough.

When special units showed up at the event taking place Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., deputies recovered 15 guns, and 1 came back as stolen. 16 cars were impounded. A worker at the complex says none of the people arrested lived there.

The sheriff's office says they're still looking into the situation and could end up filing more charges.