Bibb deputies arrested 3 men accused of shoplifting items from the Kohl's store located at 6275 Zebulon Road.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies got the call that 3 to 4 men were stealing multiple carts of items from the store.

When they made it to the scene, deputies saw the men driving away and went to stop the car as it left the parking lot. After a short chase, the driver hit another car on Eisenhower Parkway at Pine Avenue. The 3 suspects tried to run away, but were arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail.

No one was seriously injured in the accident.

20-year-old D'Angelo Moody is charged with Felony Shoplifting, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Aggressive Driving, Child Cruelty 3rd Degree and Felony Interference with Government Property. He is being held on an $8,050 bond. Moody was one of the Macon Regional Crimestoppers' Top 15 Most Wanted for Probation Violation.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Za’mone Williams, was charged with Felony Shoplifting. He had multiple warrants on unrelated cases. Williams is being held without bond.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Marquis Bronner was charged with Felony Shoplifting, and had multiple warrants on unrelated cases. He is also being held without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Macon man charged with beating woman

RELATED: Update: Arrest made in north Macon bank robbery

RELATED: Macon man who escaped jail transport now in custody