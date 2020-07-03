MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man within minutes of him stealing a car that had a child in it Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 4 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station on Pio Nono Avenue. The release says deputies got the call about a man stealing a car with a child inside. While still on the way, deputies were told that the mother had pulled the child out of the car as the suspect, 36-year-old Justin Roland Copeland, was driving off in the car. Deputies found Copeland driving on Eisenhower Parkway and tried to stop him, but he refused, leading to a short chase. When Copeland turned into the America's Best Inns and Suites on Harrison Road, the car rolled into the side of the building, damaging one room. There was a woman in the room when the car hit the wall.

Copeland was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Theft by Taking Auto, Kidnapping, Cruelty to Children 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property. He is being held without bond at this time.

The 25-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son went to the Urgent Care, Navicent Health to be checked out. They are both listed in stable condition.

The 39-year-old woman that was in the room was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for complaints of injuries and is listed in stable condition.

