Bibb deputy on leave after inmate escapes through hospital restroom ceiling

The inmate that escaped is now in critical condition back in the hospital, but there is an internal investigation underway at the sheriff's office.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County deputy is now on leave while the sheriff investigates how an inmate escaped from a Macon hospital.

Around 4 p.m. Friday Ha'keem Romaire Barrett went into the restroom and climbed through the ceiling and ran away from Atrium Health Navicent, escaping the deputy watching him.

Sheriff David Davis says witnesses and video confirmed what happened. He says the deputy should have been monitoring the inmate.

"There was a deputy with him that was supposed to be watching him and monitoring his activity, but something happened that allowed the inmate to escape," explained Sheriff David Davis.

Barrett then went to his sister's house and had a medical emergency, which prompted his sister to call the sheriff's office. The inmate is now back in the same hospital and is receiving treatment for his medical condition.

Barrett's escape prompted an internal investigation to take place as the department figures out how it happened and what protocol took place during the time of events.