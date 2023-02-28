'How could that have happened?': Bibb County Schools parapro denied bond, accused of molesting student

Judge Jerome Sinclair denied Cedric Goolsby bond Tuesday because he thought Goolsby may leave the area, and said he could be a threat to others.

MACON, Ga. — A former Bibb County Schools paraprofessional is still in jail. He's accused of molesting a student.

Tuesday afternoon, Cedric Goolsby had his first appearance in court, and was denied bond. Magistrate Judge Jerome Sinclair told Goolsby he thought he may leave the area, and could be a potential threat to others.

When Goolsby took the stand in front of Judge Sinclair, he was charged with child molestation, false imprisonment and sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

The appearance was over in three minutes.

Goolsby was a paraprofessional at Howard Middle School. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant says he took the girl into a room after school last Wednesday.

The document says that's when he touched the girl's buttocks.

"Just how could that have happened? Especially after school. Just what was that child doing in the school by herself?" asked Nancy Swann, who has a grandson at Howard.

Swann says she used to be a paraprofessional. She wondered how someone could get that close to a student.

"I've been a parapro before and we never had that type of contact with a child like that," she said.

Swann says she isn't worried about her grandson because she picks him up as soon as school lets out. She offered a suggestion to prevent future similar situations.

"Monitor the halls after school to make sure that all the kids are out of the halls, and be where they're supposed to be."

The school district did not respond for multiple requests for comment since Monday.

In an email sent out to parents this week, Principal Tony Jones told them that they're working with investigators. Jones did not name Goolsby, but said he no longer works for the district.