Photos released of suspects in Riverside Drive robbery. Here's what happened

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two men they believe robbed the Circle-K at 2580 Riverside Drive, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Photos released by the sheriff's office on Friday show the two men who robbed the store at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

They pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk, the sheriff's office said.

They received an undisclosed amount of money and ran toward Pierce Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured during the robbery, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-752-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

