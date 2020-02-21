MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man with warrants for five counts of aggravated assault.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies got the call about shots fired at West Club Apartments on Steven Drive. It was reported that 20-year-old Travon Maurice Harden had been arguing with a woman, and when she and her passengers tried to drive away, Harden shot at the car while running after them.

No one was hurt, and Harden ran away before deputies made it to the scene.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Bibb deputies tase, arrest man after finding stolen gun, meth

RELATED: Macon woman wanted for helping son escape arrest turns herself in

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.