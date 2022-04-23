Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Dairy Queen on Gray Highway

The suspect allegedly approached a store employee while they were taking out the trash, he then showed a gun and walked the employee back into the store

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery.

They say a man robbed the Dairy Queen located at 1185 Gray Highway just before 11 p.m. on Friday night.

They received reports that a man wearing black clothing and an orange ski mask approached a store employee ,that was taking the trash out.

Using a gun, he walked the employee back into the store. He then demanded the money from the registers.

He ran away after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.