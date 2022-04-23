x
Crime

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Dairy Queen on Gray Highway

The suspect allegedly approached a store employee while they were taking out the trash, he then showed a gun and walked the employee back into the store
Credit: 13WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery.

They say a man robbed the Dairy Queen located at 1185 Gray Highway just before 11 p.m. on Friday night.

They received reports that a man wearing black clothing and an orange ski mask approached a store employee ,that was taking the trash out.

Using a gun, he walked the employee back into the store. He then demanded the money from the registers.

He ran away after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

