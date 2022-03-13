Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at Macon fast food restaurant

The suspect allegedly snatched money from the cash register after driving up to the drive-thru window

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at the Krystal restaurant located at 3909 Bloomfield Road.

According to a release, it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Someone reported a man pulled into the drive through and ordered a meal. After pulling to the drive through window, he snatched money from the cash register, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The sheriff's office says he drove off in a Gray Honda.

The robber is described as tall male with long salt and pepper hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a gray and blue jacket.

No one was injured during this incident.