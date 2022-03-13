Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at Macon fast food restaurant

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at the Krystal restaurant located at 3909 Bloomfield Road.
According to a release, it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Someone reported a man pulled into the drive through and ordered a meal. After pulling to the drive through window, he snatched money from the cash register, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The sheriff's office says he drove off in a Gray Honda.
The robber is described as tall male with long salt and pepper hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a gray and blue jacket.
No one was injured during this incident.
This incident is currently still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.