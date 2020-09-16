Bibb County Sheriff's Office launches online citizen reporting system

Starting Wednesday, people can file certain reports online instead of visiting the sheriff's office in person.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is launching a new online reporting system for the public.

Starting Wednesday, people can file certain police reports online through the Coplogic Desk Officer Reporting System (DORS) instead of visiting the sheriff's office in person.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, they're partnering with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to implement the program.

The release says the new system will allow people in the community to practice social distancing while making sure crimes and complains are properly documented during the pandemic.

"It will also help the sheriff's office to provide for better allocation of resources," the release said.

Animal enforcement complaints, deposit account fraud, identity theft, property damage, property theft, traffic complaints, vandalism, and vehicle theft can all be reported through the DORS interface.

“Online incident reporting allows deputies to stay focused on the immediate needs of the community. Additionally, in light of the current COVID pandemic, this service reduces the risk of exposure to deputies and residents for non-critical reports. Community members are encouraged to use this new online resource to ensure safe, reliable, and prompt reporting of incidents," Sheriff David David said in the release.