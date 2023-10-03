Bibb County Sheriff's Office looking for man who robbed a Macon motel at gunpoint

The man was wearing a brown synthetic wig, a face covering, a Georgia State Panthers jacket and gold chains.

MACON, Ga. — A man is wanted for an armed robbery at a Macon hotel, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A man came into the lounge area of the Red Roof Inn on Riverside Drive just before 5 a.m. with a gun and demanded money from the register.

After getting the cash, he ran from the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says the man was about 5’9”, and was wearing a brown synthetic wig and face covering, a Georgia State Panthers jacket and gold chains.