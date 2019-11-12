MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies need your help to find two teens who may be connected to a robbery that happened outside a Macon church last month.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened on Nov. 30 on Forest Avenue in the Vineville Methodist Church parking lot. That's located at 2045 Vineville Avenue.

A woman was trying to buy a cell phone from someone she contacted on Facebook Market Place, the release says.

The people at the scene of the crime are described to be males, about 5-feet-6-inches or 5-feet-7-inches, and around 130 to 140 pounds.

The release says they are around 16 to 18 years old.

One of the teens had medium twists and the other has a medium length haircut.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts can contact Investigator Robbie Parks with the Violent Crimes Unit by calling (478) 803-2446 of emailing rparks@maconbibb.us.

