MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting on Houston Avenue, according to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says the man was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as information comes in.

