Bibb deputies arrest 1 of 4 men who shot at undercover deputy on February 9

22-year-old Cameron Lavon Braxton was arrested Tuesday and charged with Aggravated Assault.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they arrested one of the men who shot at an undercover deputy on February 9 Tuesday.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, an undercover deputy was doing a neighborhood check around Rogers Place when he saw a car with four men wearing ski masks speeding down the road.

The deputy followed the car as it made its way to General Winship Drive when it stopped and the four men got out and started shooting at him.

The release says the deputy took cover inside of his car and wasn't able to shoot back. Neither the deputy nor the car were hit.

Tuesday, after investigating, deputies identified Cameron Lavon Braxton, 22, as one of the men involved, and he was located in the 5000 block of Mercer University Drive.

The release says Braxton was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office where he is charged with Aggravated Assault and being held without bond.