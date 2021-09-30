Bibb deputies arrest 2 in gun and drug investigation

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested two Macon men in two separate gun and drug investigations on Monday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies served a warrant at a home on McKenzie Avenue and arrested 35-year-old Dion Omar Bennett. Bennett was found in possession of a SCCY 9mm pistol that was reported stolen out of Houston County.
Bennett was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony), and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was also charged with Failure to Appear for an unrelated case.
A second search warrant was served at Atlantic Avenue, where investigators arrested 26-year-old Jamarcus Deshun Rozier. Deputies found 15 grams of ecstasy, a pump shotgun, a 7mm rifle, and a sawed-off shotgun with its serial numbers removed.
Rozier was charged with Purchase and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II and (3) counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission to Commit Certain Felonies.
Both Bennett and Rozier were arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where they are being held without bond.
If you have any information on criminal firearms and criminal street gang activity, you report it to crimeguntips@maconbibb.us.