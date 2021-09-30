Bibb deputies arrest 2 in gun and drug investigation

Dion Bennett and Jamarcus Rozier were arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where they are being held without bond.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested two Macon men in two separate gun and drug investigations on Monday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies served a warrant at a home on McKenzie Avenue and arrested 35-year-old Dion Omar Bennett. Bennett was found in possession of a SCCY 9mm pistol that was reported stolen out of Houston County.

Bennett was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony), and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was also charged with Failure to Appear for an unrelated case.

A second search warrant was served at Atlantic Avenue, where investigators arrested 26-year-old Jamarcus Deshun Rozier. Deputies found 15 grams of ecstasy, a pump shotgun, a 7mm rifle, and a sawed-off shotgun with its serial numbers removed.

Rozier was charged with Purchase and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II and (3) counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission to Commit Certain Felonies.

Both Bennett and Rozier were arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where they are being held without bond.