2 of the men on the Macon Regional Crimestoppers "Top 15 Most Wanted" list were arrested Thursday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Quantorious Adams was arrested at a home on Wesleyan Drive at around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning. He is charged with Participation in a criminal street gang, Theft by receiving stolen property, Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a felony.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

During Adams' arrest, he was found with a pound of marijuana, $4,000 in cash, a stolen handgun, and an assault rifle.

Adams is currently being held at the Bibb County jail without bond.

RELATED: 3 criminals remaining on 'Top 15 Most Wanted' list

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office put out another news release stating that around 4 p.m. Thursday, 34-year-old Cory Stubbs was arrested for gang activity and providing contraband items to prisoners.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Stubbs was one of the people wanted by the sheriff's office in "Operation Blueprint" in 2018, the 3-month-long investigation where deputies wiretapped contraband phones to identify a network of organized crime around Central Georgia.

RELATED: Operation Blueprint: More than 30 people charged in Bibb gang investigation

Deputies identified Stubbs during a traffic stop at the corner of Eisenhower Parkway and Bloomfield Drive, in which he was a passenger in a car. He was arrested without incident.

Stubbs is currently being held at the Bibb County jail where he is charged with participation in a criminal street gang, and prohibited items by inmates without consent of Warden. He is being held with no bond.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.