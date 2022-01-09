Bibb deputies arrest 2 in August 23 armed robbery of Jeffersonville Road T Mart store

Investigators arrested 33-year-old Antonio Demarcus Ford and a 37-year-old woman at a home on Magnolia Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the T-Mart store located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road last Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on August 23, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared with minor injuries.

Thursday, investigators arrested 33-year-old Antonio Demarcus Ford and a 37-year-old woman at a home on Magnolia Drive.

Ford was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is being held without bond and charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery.

The woman was also taken to the Bibb County jail where he is being held without bond and charged with Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery, (Party to a Crime).

This case is still under investigation.