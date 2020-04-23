MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested two Macon men in the murder of 27-year-old Doug Boyd, who was shot and killed inside a home on Napier Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, 22-year-old Jimon Tracey Watkins was arrested in the parking lot of AJ’s Family Food, located at 3495 Williamson Road, and around 3:15 p.m., 25-year-old ShaMarques Trevon Watkins was arrested at the River Walk Apartments located at 5578 Riverside Drive.

Both men were taken to the Bibb County jail where they are charged with murder. There is no bond at this time.

27-year-old Boyd was shot once in the chest Sunday. His friend picked him up near the home after he was shot and was driving to the hospital when he noticed first responders at an accident on the road.

The sheriff's office says they stopped, and Boyd was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says he died around 6:30 p.m.

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

