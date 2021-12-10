Bibb deputies arrest 2 in Napier Avenue shooting death of 18-year-old

24-year-old Andrew Raqati Hollis and 21-year-old Reshawn Taylor were arrested Monday in the death of 18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in a shooting that left a man dead last week.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Andrew Raqati Hollis and 21-year-old Reshawn Taylor were arrested Monday in the death of 18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield, who was shot and killed last Tuesday at the Neighborhood Gas Station located at 3102 Napier Avenue.

"We have a young man that was at this business, apparently to purchase gas, and another vehicle pulled through occupied by several Black males, and they opened fire on him and he was hit at least one time," said Col. Henderson Carswell with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on October 12.

Hollis and Taylor were both taken to the Bibb County jail where they are charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony-(Murder). There is no bond at this time.