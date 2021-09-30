Bibb deputies arrest 2 in Ponce De Leon Circle burglary

Christavius Robinson and Tyasia Mitchell were arrested and charged with Burglary, both with bonds of $8,450.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested two people in a burglary in the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Circle Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got the call around 10 a.m. about two people, a man and a woman, stealing items from a garage. When they made it to the scene, they found and arrested 22-year-old Tyasia Lachun Mitchell in the front yard of the home. The homeowner alerted deputies to the man, 42-year-old Christavius Montez Robinson Sr., carrying buckets of tools from the backyard. Robinson tried to run away through the woods behind the house, and deputies began to chase him.

A patrol deputy noticed a crawlspace under an abandoned house near the burglary scene and crawled under, finding and arresting the suspect.

Both Robinson and Mitchell were taken to the Bibb County jail where they are charged with Burglary, both with bonds of $8,450.

