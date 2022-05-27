Bibb deputies arrest 20-year-old in shooting at Forsyth Street Kwik Trip store

A man who was shot in the hand was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man in a shooting that happened at the Kwik Trip store located at 1924 Forsyth Street Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 7:30 p.m. about shots fired near the store.

When they made it to to the scene, deputies searched the area around the store including the Goodwill nearby, and found and arrested Tylon Reshaun Evans, 20. He was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Aggravated Assault.

This case is still under investigation.