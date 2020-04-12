22-year-old Jamal DeShawn Roundtree was arrested in the death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man in a November 23 fatal shooting at a west Macon apartment complex.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies investigating the death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez found new information about the shooting. The release says on November 23, several men were gathered around Gonzalez's car at the Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Drive when one of the men robbed and shot him, and then ran away with the group.

Thursday night, 22-year-old Jamal DeShawn Roundtree was arrested after he was identified as one of the men the group around Gonzalez's car. He was taken to the Bibb County jail and is charged with murder and Party to a Crime.

On November 23, Bibb deputies arrested 37-year-old Guadalupe Hernandez Perez. The release says Perez made several false statements and said he was not in Gonzalez's car at the time of the shooting, which deputies determined to be untrue. Based on probable cause, Perez was arrested and charged with murder.