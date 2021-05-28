Bibb deputies arrest 3 after they pointed gun at man, threatened to kill him

28-year-old Tyler Hill, 18-year-old Jamauria Lewis, and 17-year-old Khalell Taylor are charged with Aggravated Assault.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested three men in an aggravated assault that happened at the intersection of Walnut Street and Ward Street Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call about the assault. When they made it to the scene, the victim said three men in an SUV pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

Deputies located the vehicle and arrested the men, 28-year-old Tyler Hill, 18-year-old Jamauria Lewis, and 17-year-old Khalell Taylor. They also found two guns in the car.

Hill was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm during the commission to commit a felony.

Lewis was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a firearm during the commission to commit a felony.

Taylor was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a firearm during the commission to commit a felony.