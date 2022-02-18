Bibb deputies arrest 3 after investigation finds drugs, stolen guns

Joshua Ross, 31, Kenyatta Jackson, 29, and Eboni Poindexter, 31, were arrested after a traffic stop that led to drug and gun busts at several homes

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested three people in an investigation that netted several guns and various amounts of drugs.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, deputies stopped 31-year-old Joshua Ross, of Lizella, during a traffic stop and found that he had a gun and marijuana.

The stop led to deputies and DEA agents searching Ross' home, where they found a shotgun, a stolen handgun, and marijuana packaging material. Investigators also searched to two more homes belonging to Ross where they seized 75 pounds of marijuana, about a kilo of cocaine, 6 pounds of THC edibles, 4 ounces of counterfeit Roxicodone, and three additional firearms.

The investigation also led to the arrests of two other people involved in the case -- 29-year-old Kenyatta Jackson, of Macon, and 31-year-old Eboni Poindexter, of Houston County.

The release says Ross was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. He is also being held for probation violation. He is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail.

Jackson was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine. She is being held without bond at this time.

Poindexter was charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. She is being held at the Houston County jail.