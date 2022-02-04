Bibb deputies arrest 3rd suspect in 18-year-old's October shooting death

30-year-old Ishaaq Taylor was arrested and charged with murder

Bibb deputies have arrested another suspect in the October shooting death of 18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Chatfield was shot and killed on October 12 at the Neighborhood Gas Station, located at 3102 Napier Avenue.

On October 18, 24-year-old Andrew Raqati Hollis and 21-year-old Reshawn Taylor were arrested in Chatfield's murder and both charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony-(Murder).

Friday, after an investigation, deputies arrested 30-year-old Ishaaq Taylor at the intersection of Zinnia Street and May Avenue. He was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Murder and 2 counts of Probation Violation (Felony). Taylor currently does not have a bond.