MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies arrested 5 men after serving a warrant at one Macon home on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to an address in the 2800 block of Blount Street at 3:40 p.m. to serve warrants for 21-year-old Teddy Dewayne Jackson, of Macon.

When they got there, four other men were in the house with Jackson. Deputies also found guns and drugs.

The release says four of the men were felons.

All five men were arrested and taken to the Bibb County Jail.

Jackson is charged with two counts of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, three counts aggravated assault, criminal use of article with altered I.D. mark, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and probation violation.

22-year-old Rueben Weldon Leghorn, 28-year-old Sammie Lee Montgomery Jr. and 29-year-old Vanshun Terell Coleman are charged with criminal use of article with altered I.D. mark, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

25-year-old Quenton Varnard Woodson is charged with criminal use of article with altered I.D. mark and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

They are being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500

