Bibb deputies arrest 50-year-old man on gun, drug charges

MACON, Ga. — A man is in jail after Bibb investigators arrested him for gun and drug charges Thursday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Tommy Lee Cummings Jr. was arrested after investigators conducted a search that found a handgun, more than 2 pounds of marijuana, 23 grams of crack, and a half-kilo of cocaine.
Cummings was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamines
- Possess/ Manufacture/ Distribute etc. Marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools
- Possess/ Manufacture/ Distribute etc. Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of schools
- Purchase, Possess, or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.