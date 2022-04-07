Bibb deputies arrest 50-year-old man on gun, drug charges

50-year-old Tommy Lee Cummings Jr. was arrested after a search that found a handgun, more than 2 pounds of marijuana, 23 grams of crack, and a half-kilo of cocaine.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in jail after Bibb investigators arrested him for gun and drug charges Thursday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Tommy Lee Cummings Jr. was arrested after investigators conducted a search that found a handgun, more than 2 pounds of marijuana, 23 grams of crack, and a half-kilo of cocaine.

Cummings was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamines

Possess/ Manufacture/ Distribute etc. Marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools

Possess/ Manufacture/ Distribute etc. Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of schools

Purchase, Possess, or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies

This case is still under investigation.