MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a suspect wanted in the November murder of a Macon man.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Thomas Samuel Pate was arrested Wednesday in the death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez, who was killed at at Riverbend Apartments on November 22.

The release says Pate turned himself in to the sheriff's office and was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Murder and Party to a Crime. He is being held without bond at this time.

Four other suspects have been arrested and charged in this case.