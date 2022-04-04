Bibb deputies arrest, charge man in 28-year-old's shooting death

25-year-old Brian Marquel Greene is charged with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the call came in about a man shot and being taken to the hospital by personal car.

The 28-year-old man, identified as Elijah Rasheed, later died.

After an investigation, deputies found that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Family Dollar located at 3600 Napier Avenue.

Investigators were able to identify 25-year-old Brian Marquel Greene as a suspect in the shooting. Monday afternoon, Greene was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail, where he is charged with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault. Greene was also served with an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge of Simple Battery. He also has a Probation Violation- Felony charge and he also has a “Hold” from the Atrium Health Navicent Police Department.

There is no bond at this time.

This case is still under investigation.