MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies have made an arrest in the shooting that left one man dead Friday night.

According to a new release from the sheriff's office, 25-year-old Darren Ameen Fields was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 23-year-old Jayme Divine Johnson. Johnson was found shot dead on the 3800 block of Middleton Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on November 26.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Johnson's death was Macon's 23rd homicide of 2019.

The release says Fields was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with murder. He currently has no bond.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: UPDATE | Teen found shot dead in west Macon identified

RELATED: Deputies investigating man shot, killed in Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.