Bibb deputies arrest man in 30-year-old's shooting death at River Park Apartments

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man in the shooting death of 30-year-old Keonta Quintez Rouse Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened at the River Park Apartments on May 19. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said someone shot Rouse several times, killing him.

The release says thanks to a Crimestoppers tip, just after 2 p.m. Thursday, investigators found and arrested 27-year-old Brian Christopher Horton Jr. at an apartment at 2050 Merriwood Drive. Horton was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with murder along with warrants for other cases. He is being held without bond at this time.