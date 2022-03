Irene Stubbs was less than half a mile from her home when she was hit on Old Clinton Road in July 2021.

MACON, Ga. — Law enforcement officials have arrested a man in connection to the hit-and-run death of Irene Stubbs in Macon last summer.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, US Marshals arrested 27-year-old Nathan Epps Wednesday.

