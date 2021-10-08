Bibb deputies arrest man in armed robbery of Anthony Road bakery, several shoplifting cases

44-year-old Donovan Jermaine Easley was wanted in a number of shoplifting cases such as a September 6 incident at the Murphy gas station on Gray Highway

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man suspected in several armed robberies that happened in Macon in September and October.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Donovan Jermaine Easley was wanted in a number of shoplifting cases such as a September 6 incident at the Murphy gas station on Gray Highway, and the September 27 armed robbery of the Flowers Discount Bakery on Anthony Road.

Deputies say Easley was arrested Wednesday after a car chase. He was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Robbery by snatching, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, twenty counts of theft by shoplifting, one count of Theft by taking and one count of Theft by taking auto. There is no bond at this time.

More charges are pending for Easley after he was also identified as the suspect in the October 6 robbery that happened at Tuesday Morning on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.