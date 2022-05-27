Bibb deputies arrest 38-year-old man on drug and gun charges

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man on drug and gun charges after an investigation Friday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators were serving a probation warrant in the 2000 block of Companion Drive when they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside of the home. Bibb deputies searched the home and found a gun, about 12 ounces of Methamphetamine, nearly 4 pounds of marijuana, 32 grams of oxycodone, 26 grams of crack cocaine, and around $1,800 in cash.
The release says deputies arrested 38-year-old Cornelius Abram Jr. and took him to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with:
- Probation Violation -Felony
- Possession of Schedule or Schedule II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute
- Receipt Possession or Transfer of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies
- Purchase, Possession , Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana
- 2 counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine
Abram is being held without bond at this time.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.