Bibb deputies arrest 38-year-old man on drug and gun charges

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man on drug and gun charges after an investigation Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators were serving a probation warrant in the 2000 block of Companion Drive when they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside of the home. Bibb deputies searched the home and found a gun, about 12 ounces of Methamphetamine, nearly 4 pounds of marijuana, 32 grams of oxycodone, 26 grams of crack cocaine, and around $1,800 in cash.

The release says deputies arrested 38-year-old Cornelius Abram Jr. and took him to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with:

Probation Violation -Felony

Possession of Schedule or Schedule II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute

Receipt Possession or Transfer of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies

Purchase, Possession , Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana

2 counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine

Abram is being held without bond at this time.