Bibb deputies arrest man wanted in east Macon gas station shooting

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Murphy’s gas station on Gray Highway last weekend.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, May 3, two men entered the convenience store and started arguing. During the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other, identified as 33-year-old Jonathon Billingslea.

Billingslea was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for treatment.

The release says 39-year-old Alvin Wendell Clowers Jr. was arrested Monday and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder. He is being held without bond.