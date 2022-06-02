Bibb deputies arrest suspect in 18-year-old's shooting death

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have made an arrest in the October death of 18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Chatfield was shot and killed on October 12 at the Neighborhood Gas Station, located at 3102 Napier Avenue.
On October 18, 24-year-old Andrew Raqati Hollis and 21-year-old Reshawn Taylor were arrested in Chatfield's murder and both charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony-(Murder).
On February 4, after an investigation, deputies arrested 30-year-old Ishaaq Taylor at the intersection of Zinnia Street and May Avenue. He was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Murder and 2 counts of Probation Violation (Felony).
Thursday, deputies named 28-year-old James Hotdric Tolliver as one of the suspects in connection with Chatfield’s death and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Tolliver was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony-(Murder).
There is no bond at this time.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.